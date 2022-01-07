Menu
Peggy Sue Brooks Worsham
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Peggy Sue Brooks Worsham

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Peggy Sue Brooks Worsham was called home to join her beloved parents on January 6, 2022. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on April 12, 1960, to proud parents, John William Brooks and Mae Spencer Brooks. Peggy was married to the love of her life Johnie (Jake) Worsham for 30 years.

Peggy Sue was a lifelong native to Lynchburg. She graduated from Heritage High School and then started a restaurant career. She was employed at Charley's Restaurant when it was located at the mall and followed Charley's to the current location. Peggy always greeted her patrons with those beautiful brown eyes and a sweet smile. Over the years she made many friends through her career at Charley's. While working at Charley's, Peggy Sue met the love of her life, her Clark Gabel – Johnie (Jake). Peggy loved her Shih Tzus, especially Pumpkin and Ruby. Peggy was always full of life and loved having a good time. She loved her husband, her family, the mountains, good music and a good drink.

She is survived by her husband, Johnie "Jake"; her stepson, Teddy Irvin Worsham and his wife, Cheryl Cook Worsham, step grandchildren, Nicole Marie Worsham, Brittany Marie Worsham, and Candice Worsham Dukes, step grandchildren, Skyler Scott Dukes and Landon Stuart Carruthers, all of Milledgeville, Georgia. Peggy is survived by six siblings, Elsie Goodman, Shelby Tyree, Tena Spencer, Louann McClure (Leon), David Brooks (Lynette), and John "Duke" Brooks (Angie); brothers-in-law, Bobby Lee Worsham (Ann) and Douglas McArthur Worsham (Phyllis), along with many nieces and nephews.

We would like to sincerely thank Wanda Hanna, Alice Powell, and Betty DeLara for the love and care they gave Peggy during her illness. Also thank them for the support given to Jake during this difficult time.

A visitation at Tharp Funeral Home on Breezewood Drive will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Fort Hill Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

Peggy loved flowers but loved dogs more, so please honor her with donations made to the Lynchburg Humane Society or to a Humane Society of your choice.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss, Peggy was so much fun and made me laugh, taught me to climb a tree, we went to the Stock Market together such fun times, a huge piece of my childhood.
Kelly Brooks
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for all of you during this time of loss. I have so many memories of her as a little girl during our childhood. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. Amen. +++
Teresa Eagle Shrader
Other
January 7, 2022
Sorry to hear of Peggy's passing. Many great memories of our younger days.
Mike Hensley
Friend
January 7, 2022
Tena, I am so sorry to read of the passing of your sister. You are loved and in my thoughts and prayers.
Deborah Hudson
January 7, 2022
So sorry to hear this. She was always so sweet. Sincere condolences to Duke, David, and the rest of the family.
John Tucker
January 7, 2022
