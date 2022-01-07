Peggy Sue Brooks Worsham
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Peggy Sue Brooks Worsham was called home to join her beloved parents on January 6, 2022. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on April 12, 1960, to proud parents, John William Brooks and Mae Spencer Brooks. Peggy was married to the love of her life Johnie (Jake) Worsham for 30 years.
Peggy Sue was a lifelong native to Lynchburg. She graduated from Heritage High School and then started a restaurant career. She was employed at Charley's Restaurant when it was located at the mall and followed Charley's to the current location. Peggy always greeted her patrons with those beautiful brown eyes and a sweet smile. Over the years she made many friends through her career at Charley's. While working at Charley's, Peggy Sue met the love of her life, her Clark Gabel – Johnie (Jake). Peggy loved her Shih Tzus, especially Pumpkin and Ruby. Peggy was always full of life and loved having a good time. She loved her husband, her family, the mountains, good music and a good drink.
She is survived by her husband, Johnie "Jake"; her stepson, Teddy Irvin Worsham and his wife, Cheryl Cook Worsham, step grandchildren, Nicole Marie Worsham, Brittany Marie Worsham, and Candice Worsham Dukes, step grandchildren, Skyler Scott Dukes and Landon Stuart Carruthers, all of Milledgeville, Georgia. Peggy is survived by six siblings, Elsie Goodman, Shelby Tyree, Tena Spencer, Louann McClure (Leon), David Brooks (Lynette), and John "Duke" Brooks (Angie); brothers-in-law, Bobby Lee Worsham (Ann) and Douglas McArthur Worsham (Phyllis), along with many nieces and nephews.
We would like to sincerely thank Wanda Hanna, Alice Powell, and Betty DeLara for the love and care they gave Peggy during her illness. Also thank them for the support given to Jake during this difficult time.
A visitation at Tharp Funeral Home on Breezewood Drive will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Fort Hill Memorial Park at 11 a.m.
Peggy loved flowers but loved dogs more, so please honor her with donations made to the Lynchburg Humane Society or to a Humane Society of your choice.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.