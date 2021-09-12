Penny Marie Crawley
Penny Marie Crawley, 59, of Lynchburg, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Reid Crawley and Lorraine Dorr.
Penny was a banker with First Bank & Trust who loved her customers and always remembered them by name. She was a dedicated lifetime member of Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Penny will be remembered as a loving, Godly, generous, and supportive mother and grandmother whose contagious laugh brought a smile to everyone. She loved being out in nature, especially fishing with her fiancé, Johnny Gowen, and nothing made her happier than being with her girls and her grandchildren. Her daughters said it best, "Our mom was beautiful…inside and out!"
In addition to her mother and fiancé, she is survived by her two daughters, Nikki Hubbard, and Arika Stemmer and her "son" Dwayne Martin; her grandchildren, Khristian Anderson and Logan Sophia Wade; her sister, Cindy Eubanks, and her devoted friend, Rosie Gantt.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Penny's life will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.