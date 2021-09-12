Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Penny Marie Crawley
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Penny Marie Crawley

Penny Marie Crawley, 59, of Lynchburg, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Reid Crawley and Lorraine Dorr.

Penny was a banker with First Bank & Trust who loved her customers and always remembered them by name. She was a dedicated lifetime member of Thomas Road Baptist Church.

Penny will be remembered as a loving, Godly, generous, and supportive mother and grandmother whose contagious laugh brought a smile to everyone. She loved being out in nature, especially fishing with her fiancé, Johnny Gowen, and nothing made her happier than being with her girls and her grandchildren. Her daughters said it best, "Our mom was beautiful…inside and out!"

In addition to her mother and fiancé, she is survived by her two daughters, Nikki Hubbard, and Arika Stemmer and her "son" Dwayne Martin; her grandchildren, Khristian Anderson and Logan Sophia Wade; her sister, Cindy Eubanks, and her devoted friend, Rosie Gantt.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Penny's life will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Thomas Road Baptist Church.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I have known Penny for many years and what a lovely soul she has always been. She is a precious daughter, mom, grandmother and a child of the king. She will be greatly missed and one day we will see her again. Love and prayers to everyone in the family.
Betty Hamlet
Friend
September 16, 2021
Trey Crowder
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Penny´s passing. I have so many childhood memories with her. My prayers for her dear mother, her children and grandchildren.
Gaye Mitchell Jordan
Family
September 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of Penny's passing, prayers for the family. We have known each other since we were 13.
Lisa Jordan
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results