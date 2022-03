Percy Edward GunterMay 31, 1939 - March 31, 2020Percy Edward Gunter, 80, of Amherst County, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.A celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge Street, Lynchburg, Va., with Pastor Carlton Duck officiating.