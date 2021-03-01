Menu
Perino Franklin Snyder Jr.
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Perino Franklin Snyder Jr.

Perino Franklin Snyder Jr., 58, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Connie Jones Snyder. Born January 30, 1963, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the Joyce Birch Ormston and the late P. Franklin Snyder Sr.

Perino was a meat curer for Dinner Bells and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.

In addition to his parents, Perino was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Scott.

In addition to his wife, Perino is survived by his daughter, Felicia Snyder of Amherst; three sisters, Carolyn Overstreet (Timothy) of Madison Heights, Tammy Bolton (Mike) of Charlottesville and Vickie Mays (Jeff) of Amherst; three grandchildren, Autumn, Camden and Paetyn; and other loving family members and friends.

A private, memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Amherst County.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 1, 2021.
I want to extend my deepest condolences to Perino's family. I will be praying for your comfort and peace.
Larry Pollard
March 1, 2021
