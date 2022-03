Peter James GivensPeter James Givens departed this life on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born on September 18, 1979 to Mr. Rufus and Sha'ron Givens. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife and six children.A celebration of Peter's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Dr. William Coleman, Officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.