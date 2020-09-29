Peyton Phillip Watts Sr.
Peyton Phillip Watts Sr., 72, of Gladstone, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home.
Born in Lynchburg August 22, 1948, Mr. Watts was the son of the late Peyton Estes and Alma O'Brien Watts. He was a hardworking man, operating heavy equipment and retiring as a Superintendent with Pearson Construction Co. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening as well as time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Larry Estes Watts.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah Peters Watts; daughter Yvonne W. Mullens (Drew); son, Peyton Phillip Watts Jr., (Vivian), and grandson, Phillip Dalton Watts, all of Gladstone; one sister, Betty Watts Ragland (Dick) of Richmond; nieces: Leslie Jones and April Gardner both of Richmond and many loving family, friends and cousins: including two special and dedicated cousins, Jean Carter and Barbara Carter.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. Interment will follow in the family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Seven Hills Home Health and Physical Therapy, and Centra Hospice; and a very special thanks to Mary Jo Gonzalez for her above and beyond tender loving care.
We will observe all Covid-19 precautions and face coverings will be required.
Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com
