Philip Yuhas
Philip Yuhas, 70, of Thomas Jefferson Highway, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence. He is the loving husband of Jennie Umhoefer Yuhas.
Born in Englishtown, N.J., May 2, 1950, he was a son of the late Cassie Kelich and James Yuhas. Philip was owner/operator of Yuhas Construction Company. He was a member of American Legion Post #104, and the N.R.A.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Nicole Yuhas and husband, Grady Hall of Santa Monica, Calif., Christine Yuhas of Pamplin, Jennie Yuhas McFadden and husband, Timothy "T.J." Jr., of Big Island and Rachel Yuhas Wilson and husband, Anthony of Pamplin; three brothers, Victor Yuhas and wife, Karen of Freehold, N.J., Vincent Yuhas and wife, Lea of Painted Post, N.Y., Anthony Yuhas and wife, Barbara of Manalapan, N.J.; four sisters, Barbara Stevens of Tucson, Ariz., Stella Thomas and husband, Anthony of East Berlin, Pa., Dorothy Lambert and husband, Paul of Ellenville, N.Y. and Ann Yuhas of Englishtown, N.J.; three grandchildren, Camilla Wilson, Daisy Tibbs and Colin Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Stryker Wilson; one sister, Patty Ann Yuhas; and five brothers, James, David, Fred, Mike and Richard.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Stryker Hill Family Cemetery with the Rev. Skeeter Armstrong officiating.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.