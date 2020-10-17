Phinia Steven Tomlin



Phinia Steven Tomlin, 92, of Vesuvius (Amherst County) died, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab, after a long battle with dementia. Born on December 20, 1927, at Forks of Buffalo, Va., he was the son of the late J. Smiley Tomlin and Bessie M. Tomlin. He was raised by his father and his second wife, the late Edna T. Tomlin.



He was a member of Oronoco Church of the Brethren, and was a logger, farmer, and retired from Lynchburg Foundry Lower Basin with 23 years service. Phinia had a great love of trout fishing.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Kerr Tomlin, the mother of eight of his children; an infant daughter, two brothers, two brothers-in-law, a nephew, and a son-in-law, J. D. Poplin.



Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Nettie M. Tomlin; five daughters, Lois T. Ayers (Ronnie), Mary F. Tomlin, Bonnie T. Poplin, Deanna G. Tomlin (Adam), and Roseanne T. Keese (Jason); four sons, John S. Tomlin (Janet), Donnie R. Tomlin (Annina). P.S. "Steve" Tomlin Jr. (Corinna), and Phillip L. Tomlin (Bendi), 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; five sisters, three brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Oronoco Church of the Brethren Church Cemetery with the Rev. Arnold Bradley and the Rev. Dean Staton officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oronoco Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, c/o Cheryl Bradley, Treasurer, 4923 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst, VA 24521, or Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Jeannette Coleman, Carrie Tomlin, and all the staff at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab and Rockbridge Area Hospice for their kindness and care shown Phinia.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 17, 2020.