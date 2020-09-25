Menu
Phyllis Ann Brightwell

August 17, 1922 - September 24, 2020

Phyllis Ann Brightwell, 98, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

She was a resident of Westminster Canterbury. Phyllis was the wife of the late Harmon Leon Brightwell, Jr. Born August 17, 1922, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Lacy Jordan and the late Carrie Lawhorne Jordan.

Phyllis was a retired school bus driver for Amherst County Public School and a member of Amelon United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by two siblings, Nannie Dewitt and Frank Jordan.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Faye B. Cash and her husband, Jim of Madison Heights, Leon Brightwell of Lynchburg and Donna B. Davis and her husband, Homer of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral service for immediate family and friends will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Amelon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Tinsley officiating. Because of the family's concern for the health and well-being of all those who attend, the family requests that all abide by the 6 feet social distancing rule and that all wear masks. A graveside service will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amelon United Methodist Church.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

