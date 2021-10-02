Phyllis M. Hall
Phyllis Marie Mason Hall, age 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born on November 27, 1930, in Charlotte County, the daughter of the late John Edgar Mason and Annie Stern Mason. She was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Samuel Edward Hall Sr.
Phyllis graduated from Randolph Henry High School in Charlotte County and went on to graduate from Phillips Business College. She was a proud Homemaker and dedicated her life to supporting her husband and raising her two children. She was a member of Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two children, Debi Hall (Allen McIntosh) and Sammy Hall and his wife, Kimberly, all of Lynchburg; one brother, Robert "Bobby" Mason; one sister, Margaret Prohel; two grandchildren, Jennifer Garraghty and Jimmy Dolan; eight great-grandchildren Austin, Logan, Allan, Parker, Brenleigh, Karleigh, Denzly and River; one great great-grandchild, Asher; and a grand-dog, Girl Dawg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. William Burleigh officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 4 until 5:30 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Phyllis's name are asked to consider Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 804 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 2, 2021.