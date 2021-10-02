My condolences to all those who loved and cared for Phyllis. She was a one of a kind human being who cared deeply for those she loved and felt close to. I have missed her laugh and sense of humor over the years of separation but her legacy of love and devotion has lived on in my heart. I know her strong character and righteous belief will live on in her children and will influence all who knew her. Fly high special lady.

Toni Hargis Family October 4, 2021