Phyllis M. Hargis
Phyllis M. Hargis passed away peacefully on the morning of September 29, 2021, at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Nelson Hargis.
Phyllis was born on May 21, 1928, to William and Virgie Mays, but was raised by her loving uncle and aunt, George and Luona Gallaher. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Hargis Sr.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Wright (Sherrill) and Wanda Bradley (David); her son, Steve Hargis (Moira); nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a very special nephew, John T. Hargis.
She will be missed by her family and friends in her Evington neighborhood with whom she developed strong bonds.
A graveside service will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Altavista Memorial Park. No visitation is planned.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care and love given to their mother by the staff of Bedford County Nursing Home during her time there.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local fire department or rescue squad.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 2, 2021.