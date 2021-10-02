Menu
Phyllis M. Hargis
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Phyllis M. Hargis

Phyllis M. Hargis passed away peacefully on the morning of September 29, 2021, at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Nelson Hargis.

Phyllis was born on May 21, 1928, to William and Virgie Mays, but was raised by her loving uncle and aunt, George and Luona Gallaher. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Hargis Sr.

She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Wright (Sherrill) and Wanda Bradley (David); her son, Steve Hargis (Moira); nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a very special nephew, John T. Hargis.

She will be missed by her family and friends in her Evington neighborhood with whom she developed strong bonds.

A graveside service will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Altavista Memorial Park. No visitation is planned.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care and love given to their mother by the staff of Bedford County Nursing Home during her time there.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local fire department or rescue squad.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Altavista Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Mrs. Hargis when she resided at Carriage Hill, I even stopped to see her at the Elks Home. It was a pleasure to know her. She would keep you laughing because she always said what was on her mind. Prayers to the family
Jackie
October 7, 2021
My condolences to all those who loved and cared for Phyllis. She was a one of a kind human being who cared deeply for those she loved and felt close to. I have missed her laugh and sense of humor over the years of separation but her legacy of love and devotion has lived on in my heart. I know her strong character and righteous belief will live on in her children and will influence all who knew her. Fly high special lady.
Toni Hargis
Family
October 4, 2021
Wanda I am so sorry to hear of your mom passing. She had a long life and gave you so many precious memories. You took such good care of her. Please know that you have my love and prayers.
Dolores Tinsley
October 2, 2021
