Phyllis "Jean" Hawkins
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Phyllis "Jean" Hawkins

January 22, 1933 - December 4, 2020

Phyllis "Jean" Hawkins, 87, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on January 22, 1933, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Willard Moran Dalton and Virginia Dolly Mitchell Dalton.

Services will be held at a later date and are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Bedford, Va.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Deepest Sympathy to all. Jean was a wonderful woman
Jane Ferneyhough
December 16, 2020
