Phyllis "Jean" HawkinsJanuary 22, 1933 - December 4, 2020Phyllis "Jean" Hawkins, 87, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on January 22, 1933, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Willard Moran Dalton and Virginia Dolly Mitchell Dalton.Services will be held at a later date and are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.Updike Funeral Home & Cremation ServiceBedford, Va.