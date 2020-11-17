Phyllis Jacobs Brewer
HURT, Va.
Phyllis Jean Jacobs Brewer, age 78, of Hurt, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital.
Born on August 30, 1942, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Everett Douglas Jacobs and Letha Tuck Jacobs Shields. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Thomas Brewer Sr.; and two brothers, Isaac "Ike" Jacobs, and Billie Jacobs. Mrs. Brewer was a member of Elim Assembly of God in Altavista and she retired from BGF Industries. She was known as "Maw Maw" by many of the children in the community; and she loved Elvis, collecting pig figurines, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by one son, Douglas Thomas Brewer Jr. of Hurt; one daughter, Karen Worley and husband, Sam, of Gretna; one sister, Sandra Ferrell and husband, Larry, of Hurt; four grandchildren, Crystal Grubbs and husband, Jason, of Gretna, Bo Worley and girlfriend, Megan, of Gretna, Holly Brewer of Altavista, and Amber Brewer of Altavista; and seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jared, Chandler, Brantley, Cassadee, Preslee, and Delilah.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Elim Assembly of God in Altavista, by Pastor David Rowland. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Sam Worley.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 17, 2020.