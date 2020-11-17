Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Jacobs Brewer
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1942
DIED
November 15, 2020
Phyllis Jacobs Brewer

HURT, Va.

Phyllis Jean Jacobs Brewer, age 78, of Hurt, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital.

Born on August 30, 1942, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Everett Douglas Jacobs and Letha Tuck Jacobs Shields. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Thomas Brewer Sr.; and two brothers, Isaac "Ike" Jacobs, and Billie Jacobs. Mrs. Brewer was a member of Elim Assembly of God in Altavista and she retired from BGF Industries. She was known as "Maw Maw" by many of the children in the community; and she loved Elvis, collecting pig figurines, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one son, Douglas Thomas Brewer Jr. of Hurt; one daughter, Karen Worley and husband, Sam, of Gretna; one sister, Sandra Ferrell and husband, Larry, of Hurt; four grandchildren, Crystal Grubbs and husband, Jason, of Gretna, Bo Worley and girlfriend, Megan, of Gretna, Holly Brewer of Altavista, and Amber Brewer of Altavista; and seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jared, Chandler, Brantley, Cassadee, Preslee, and Delilah.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Elim Assembly of God in Altavista, by Pastor David Rowland. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Sam Worley.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Elim Assembly of God
, Altavista, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Phyllis was a wonderful perso. We worked together at BGF for a number of years. She was a special friend & was loved by all. My prayers go out to Karen & Douglas, Jr at this time of their great loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Joyce, Larry. & Stuart Dalton
Friend
November 16, 2020
Lisa Butcher
November 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Daniel Saunders and Family
Friend
November 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patsy Saunders
November 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Patti Wolfe
Family
November 16, 2020