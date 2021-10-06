Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Ann Hawkins Roakes
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
124 Flynn Street
Gladys, VA
Phyllis Ann Hawkins Roakes

Phyllis Ann Hawkins Roakes, 77, of 2576 Theta Mill Road, Gladys, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Claude Irvin Roakes for 52 years.

She was born on May 18, 1944, in Gladys, a daughter of the Benjamin "Bennie" Bernard Hawkins and Myra Clark Morris Hawkins. She was a member of Wesleybury United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Patrick Todd Roakes of Gladys, and Chadwick Irvin Roakes of Gladys; two brothers, Walsa M. Hawkins and his wife, Barbara, of Gladys, and David C. Hawkins of Roanoke; one granddaughter, Madison Grace Roakes; and daughter-in-law, Crystal J. Roakes, of Gladys.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Paxton Hawkins and Bennie B. Hawkins Jr.; and three sisters, Kathryn Kelly, Frances Chenault and Laura Alice Hawkins.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Shelton Miles.

Viewing will be available from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys. The family will receive friends at the residence.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA 24554

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA
Oct
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Jeff Holmes
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results