Phyllis Ann Hawkins Roakes
Phyllis Ann Hawkins Roakes, 77, of 2576 Theta Mill Road, Gladys, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Claude Irvin Roakes for 52 years.
She was born on May 18, 1944, in Gladys, a daughter of the Benjamin "Bennie" Bernard Hawkins and Myra Clark Morris Hawkins. She was a member of Wesleybury United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Patrick Todd Roakes of Gladys, and Chadwick Irvin Roakes of Gladys; two brothers, Walsa M. Hawkins and his wife, Barbara, of Gladys, and David C. Hawkins of Roanoke; one granddaughter, Madison Grace Roakes; and daughter-in-law, Crystal J. Roakes, of Gladys.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Paxton Hawkins and Bennie B. Hawkins Jr.; and three sisters, Kathryn Kelly, Frances Chenault and Laura Alice Hawkins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Shelton Miles.
Viewing will be available from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys. The family will receive friends at the residence.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA 24554
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.