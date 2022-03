Phyllis Ann StatonPhyllis Ann Staton, 85, of Rustburg passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home.A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com