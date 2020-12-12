Pollyanna Booth Middleton
Pollyanna Booth Middleton passed away on December 8, 2020, at the age of 97 years. She was born in Airpoint, Virginia, on July 31, 1923, to Henry Clinton Booth and Junia Myrtle Bohon. She was married for 69 years to C. Arthur "Art" Middleton Jr., who died on February 6, 2016. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Hagmayer and was predeceased by her brother, Carlson Booth.
Pollyanna was graduated from Warrenton High School and then Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) with a degree in Physical Therapy. She played varsity basketball in both high school and college and later on an All-State team and was an avid ACC basketball fan. After her marriage to Art in 1946, she worked as a Physical Therapist and taught high school and college.
In 1969, she moved with her family to Lynchburg, where she and Art lived for the remainder of their lives. In Lynchburg Pollyanna worked as a Physical Therapist at CVTC for 17 years until her retirement. At CVTC she instituted an Adaptive Wheelchair program which is ongoing still today.
Pollyanna was an active volunteer at Daily Bread for many years and served as Chairperson of its Board. She also formed a Restless Legs Syndrome support group to help others who suffered from the disease. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and loved golf, fishing, gardening, playing cards, and vacationing at Douthat State Park with all her family. Her competitive spirit was indomitable and her willingness to help others and live life to the fullest was inspirational.
Pollyanna is survived by three children, Karen Baxter and husband, Hank, of Lynchburg, Steven Middleton and wife, Mary, of Richmond, and Cindy Middleton and husband, Yon Demmink, of Roaring Gap, N.C. She is further survived by four grandchildren, Will Middleton, Sam Middleton, Stephanie Middleton and Jack Middleton; two step-grandchildren, Andrew Baxter and wife, Rebecca Jill, and Amy Baxter; and three step-great grandchildren, Tyler Guy Baxter, Sophie Barton and Drew Baxter, all of whom she adored.
The family is thankful for the loving care Pollyanna and Art received while at Westminster Canterbury and for Pollyanna's caregivers while she was in Hospice, particularly Sherlene Greene. A private burial is planned and Pollyanna's life will be celebrated at Westminster Canterbury at a future date. The family asks those wishing to make memorial contributions to consider Daily Bread, the Westminster Canterbury Lynchburg Employee Education Fund or a charity of one's choice
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.