Prentis Cornell "Dude" Murphy
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Prentis Cornell "Dude" Murphy

January 22, 1949 - November 16, 2020

Prentis Cornell "Dude" Murphy, 71, of Roanoke, formerly of Lynchburg, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020.

He loved his Lord and was devoted to his Christian faith. He was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and was a former member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church, Lynchburg.

Cornell served his country in the United States Army National Guard for eight years. He was a faithful and loyal husband of 39 years, devoted dad, and adoring Papa. He was a self-employed contractor and throughout the years had the opportunity to work with his children and many friends. He loved the Va. Tech Hokies, and he was a lifelong fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt.

Cornell was preceded in death by his parents, Prentis A. and Margaret Murphy, and a son, Jason S. Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Giles Murphy; three children and their spouses, Shannon S. Murphy-Holt (Rudd IV), Ryan N. Murphy (Carrie), and Robin Murphy Snell (Jason); eight grandchildren, Rudd Holt V, Kassidy Holt Cabral (Ector), Alayna Shelton, Graceson Murphy, Bianca Shelton, Rylan Murphy, Dawson Murphy, and Danika Snell; sister, Dirie Booth (Ray); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Cornell was a Godly and precious man, and he blessed the lives of all who knew him. He fought with grace and faith in his Savior. Micah 6:8 "… O people, the Lord has told you what is good, and this is what he requires of you: to do what is right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God."

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Calvary Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Va., or to Cave Spring Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
