Preston Douglas Pettry
Preston Douglas Pettry, 53, of Forest, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his residence following a brave battle with cancer.
Born in Petersburg, Virginia, he was the son of Frances Pruitt Pettry of Forest and the late Rev. Sherman Darst Pettry.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Pettry.
He is survived by his wife, Kelli Pettry and son, Matthew Darst Pettry, both of Forest; two brothers, Larry Pettry and his wife, Rosie, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, and Rick Pettry and his wife, Peggy, of Lynchburg; his sister, Diana Anderson and her husband, Randy, of Forest, along with a large number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preston was a 1986 graduate of Jefferson Forest High School. He was employed with Grace Properties of Virginia and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to play softball, hunt, fish, and metal detecting for Civil War artifacts. Preston had a great sense of humor, a practical joker, and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Above all, he especially loved his family. He was extremely proud of his son and enjoyed spending time with him. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.
A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Charles E. Johnson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
The family also wishes to express their appreciation for the support and care Preston received from the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Pearson Cancer Center along with Penny and the entire staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are urged to consider donating platelets through the American Red Cross or monetary donations to Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.