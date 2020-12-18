Menu
Preston Earl Tomlinson
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Preston Earl Tomlinson

Preston Earl Tomlinson, 73, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Katherine "Kathy" Simmons Tomlinson for 43 years.

Preston was born on March 21, 1947, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Preston DuPont Tomlinson and Lois Templeton Tomlinson Knight. Preston owned and operated Preston's Broken Tractor Repair and was a member of Tyreeanna United Methodist Church and attended the Liberty Cowboy Church in Bedford.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Daniel E. Tomlinson (Amy) of Powhatan; a sister, Faye T. Rutledge (Ken) of Concord; and three grandsons, Jacob (Briana), Samuel, and Nathan Tomlinson. He is also survived by a special niece, Brittany, and two great-nieces, Cailyn and Olivia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Esther T. Robertson.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.

A Celebration of Preston's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Holdren and the Rev. James Martin officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the National Kidney Foundation.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy and family, you are in our prayers. Earl was a good man and we know how he will be missed. He was always a joy to be around, and as a loving and dedicated couple you set a high example. Blessings to all.
Susan and Ricky Jones
December 18, 2020
Kathy, Daniel, Faye and families, We were sorry to hear of your great loss, (husband, father, brother and my special cousin). He will be greatly missed. We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers. I will always cherish the wonderful memories I have of visiting Earl and spending time with his family when we were both young and him working on Preston's tractors. Love, Preston and Judy Layne
Preston Layne
December 18, 2020
