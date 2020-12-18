Kathy, Daniel, Faye and families, We were sorry to hear of your great loss, (husband, father, brother and my special cousin). He will be greatly missed. We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers. I will always cherish the wonderful memories I have of visiting Earl and spending time with his family when we were both young and him working on Preston's tractors. Love, Preston and Judy Layne

Preston Layne December 18, 2020