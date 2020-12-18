Preston Earl Tomlinson
Preston Earl Tomlinson, 73, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Katherine "Kathy" Simmons Tomlinson for 43 years.
Preston was born on March 21, 1947, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Preston DuPont Tomlinson and Lois Templeton Tomlinson Knight. Preston owned and operated Preston's Broken Tractor Repair and was a member of Tyreeanna United Methodist Church and attended the Liberty Cowboy Church in Bedford.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Daniel E. Tomlinson (Amy) of Powhatan; a sister, Faye T. Rutledge (Ken) of Concord; and three grandsons, Jacob (Briana), Samuel, and Nathan Tomlinson. He is also survived by a special niece, Brittany, and two great-nieces, Cailyn and Olivia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Esther T. Robertson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Preston's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Holdren and the Rev. James Martin officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the National Kidney Foundation
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2020.