Rachel Marie Whiteside Campbell
August 7, 1937 - January 10, 2022
Rachel Marie Whiteside Campbell, 84, of Forest, went to be with her Lord and Savior in her heavenly home on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Stanley Hampton Campbell for 33 years.
Born on August 7, 1937, in Rockbridge County, she was a daughter of the late John Frank Whiteside Sr. and Nannie Mae Whiteside. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Irene Whiteside Lynn and Carrie Ruth Whiteside.
Rachel was a graduate of Phillips Business College and worked as a bookkeeper in retail for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved and adored her family; a caregiver to her husband for many years; and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights and attended Hyland Heights Baptist Church. She was a member of Sunnyside Seniors in Campbell County where she served as treasurer and loved to spend time with family at Smith Mountain Lake and the beach.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Rachel C. Hudson and husband, Preston, of Forest, and Janet C. Powell and husband, Brian, of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Dylan Preston Hudson and Natalie Marie Hudson of Forest; a brother, John F. Whiteside Jr. of Colonial Heights; her feline companion, Honey; and other relatives and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Rachel's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Dr. Maurice McCarthy with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or your local humane society.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 12, 2022.