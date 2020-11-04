Rachel Hoback Parker
Rachel Hoback Parker, of Crewe, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born on September 26, 1926, to the late John S and Macie Robertson Hoback in Bedford, Va. She was raised on a farm and grew to love tending the soil and animals. She married Ralph E. Reynolds and they had six sons. A hardworking woman, Rachel bought a farm to continue her love of caring for livestock and to keep her children out of trouble. She later married George R. Parker, and they had a daughter together. They moved to Crewe in 1976 where she continued to farm until her death. She was especially talented in dairy and poultry and was an active board member of the Piedmont Soil and Water, Southern States, VA Poultry Federation, and the D.H.I.A. She was a giving and loving lady who was called "Ma Parker" by many local kids over the years.
She is survived by her children, sons, Randy L. Reynolds (Deborah), Richard A. Reynolds, Robert S. Reynolds, Ronald C. Reynolds, Roger D. Reynolds (Rena), daughter Rhonda P. Ware (Fred); and daughter-in-law, Judy C. Reynolds; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lucille H. Boggess.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Parker; brothers, Bedford T. Hoback and Raymond S. Hoback lost in battle on D. Day, Giles C. Hoback; sisters, Mabel H. Phelps and Elsie H. Davis; and son, Ralph E. Reynolds Jr (Judy).
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home with interment to follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Burkeville, Va. Family will receive friends one hour prior, starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to National D. Day Memorial, Bedford, Va., Burkeville Fire & EMS, Burkeville Baptist Church, or the Crewe Fire Dept.
The family would like to thank Easter Haven for providing exceptional and compassionate care.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.