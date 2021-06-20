Radford "Sonny" Spencer Smtih III
Radford "Sonny" Spencer Smith lll, 75, of Forest, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Lynchburg, on February 12, 1946, he was the son of the late Radford Spencer Smith Jr. and Edna Smith.
His mechanical aptitude was apparent early. As a young teen, he built the Soapbox Derby Car that famously carried him to 4th place in the All-American Championships in 1960.
Radford was an engineer and a 4th generation foundryman. After retiring, he became a sought-after consultant and earned patents for his new innovations.
Part Andy Griffith, part McGyver, part Mr. Fix-it, Radford saw potential in everything and everyone. Anything he touched - a classic car, a worn out table or someone's day - Radford took the care and effort to make it better. Always ready with a joke and smile, he made people feel special, be they cashier or king.
Radford's greatest passion was his beloved wife, Angela. High school sweethearts, they married on Valentine's Day in 1969 and soon had their daughter, Lauren. He was an amazing father, unwaveringly supportive and loving, and Lauren adores him.
Angela was diagnosed with MS in 2000 and Radford supported and cared for her throughout her battle with the disease. A model for unconditional love, they were married for over 50 years before her passing in 2020. She truly was his world and we are so happy they are reunited.
Radford was blessed with a large close-knit family whom he greatly loved. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Smith Shanta and her husband, Dennis, of Reston, Va.; a beloved granddaughter, Deven Shanta; a brother, Macon Smith and his wife, Betty Ann, of Lexington; and three sisters, Barbara LeFew and her husband, Buddy, Lera Milner Davis and husband, Bob, both of Lynchburg, and Susan Bullock and husband, John, of Madison Heights. Radford was well-loved and will be mourned deeply by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Whitten Timberlake Chapel. (434) 239-0331. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to www.vector-space.org
, www.soapboxderby.org
or your charity of choice
. Make things better in his honor.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.