Ralph Ellis Hickman Sr.Ralph Ellis Hickman Sr., 90, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Ralph was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1930, to James A. Hickman and Mary Hambrick Hickman. He was married to Nancy May on December 19, 1952. Nancy preceded him in death on December 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two siblings.Ralph was a Lynchburg College graduate and a dedicated worker for General Electric. For more than 39 years, he served in the Virginia Army National Guard during which time he graduated from the U.S. Army War College. He retired with the rank of two-star Major General. Ralph was a member of American Legion Post 16.He is survived by his three loving children, Ralph E. Hickman Jr. (Maria), Kim Ayscue and Mary Daniels. In addition to his three children, he leaves behind three grandchildren, Hayley Newland (Jacob), Lee Ayscue (Paula), and Rachel Daniels, as well as nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the caring staff of Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge. The family will have a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery. The service will be recorded for those unable to attend. Please contact Diuguid Funeral Service (434-385-8900) for details.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lynchburg Area Veteran's Council or to a charity or church of your choice.