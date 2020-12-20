Menu
Ralph Ellis Hickman Sr.
1930 - 2020
Ralph Ellis Hickman Sr.

Ralph Ellis Hickman Sr., 90, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Ralph was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1930, to James A. Hickman and Mary Hambrick Hickman. He was married to Nancy May on December 19, 1952. Nancy preceded him in death on December 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two siblings.

Ralph was a Lynchburg College graduate and a dedicated worker for General Electric. For more than 39 years, he served in the Virginia Army National Guard during which time he graduated from the U.S. Army War College. He retired with the rank of two-star Major General. Ralph was a member of American Legion Post 16.

He is survived by his three loving children, Ralph E. Hickman Jr. (Maria), Kim Ayscue and Mary Daniels. In addition to his three children, he leaves behind three grandchildren, Hayley Newland (Jacob), Lee Ayscue (Paula), and Rachel Daniels, as well as nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge. The family will have a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery. The service will be recorded for those unable to attend. Please contact Diuguid Funeral Service (434-385-8900) for details.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lynchburg Area Veteran's Council or to a charity or church of your choice.


Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Major General Hickman was one of the finest men that I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. I will never forget him. RIP Major General.
Casey Carden
December 22, 2020
He and his wife sure will be missed.
Isabel Concepcion
December 21, 2020
Kim It's been a long time , So sorry to hear about your mom and dad. May God comfort you and the family in this time of need.
Willis Fitzgerald
December 20, 2020
So sorry about Ralph. Can't believe it. Guess Ralph's heart broken. Please let us know if we can do anything.
Mike & Kathy Moss
December 20, 2020
So sorry to read of the passing of your dad and mom within days of each other....wishing you peace (knowing that they are together and no more pain) during this sad time....
Sandra Torian Correia
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your parents! You are in my prayers.
Diana Martin
December 20, 2020
Kim and family, I am so very sorry to read of the passing of both of your parents in such a short amount of time. What a difficult time for you. Please accept my condolences.
Brenda Wampler
December 20, 2020
Kim, am sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom and Dad. Enjoyed working with your parents over the years. Believe your Dad and I shared the trait of forth rightness! Prayers for you and your family.
Al Baughman
December 20, 2020
