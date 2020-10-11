Reverend Ralph L. Jackson
The Reverend Ralph L. Jackson, 92, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home in Lynchburg, Va.
The Rev. Jackson is survived by his adoring wife of 59 years, Ada; his daughters, Kimberly Shepherd and Karen Morse (Sam); and grandchildren, Drew, Jackson, and Ada.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Ralph Jeffrey.
The Rev. Jackson, born on January 14, 1928 in Wilmington, N.C., was raised by his parents, the late Marvin and Gladys Jackson, in Elizabeth City, N.C.
His fascination with airplanes started at a young age when he went to work with his dad, a carpenter, who repaired wings and tail assemblies for the Naval Aircraft Overhaul and Repair in Norfolk. He talked about watching takeoffs and water landings of Navy seaplanes in Willoughby Bay. His dad's friend took him up for his first plane ride at 8 years old in a Stinson Gull Wing – a pilot was born.
After graduating from Maury High School, he enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to Aviation Mechanic School, after which he was stationed at Patuxent Naval Air Test Center, where he worked on warplanes. On weekends, he worked at a local airstrip where he bartered his skill in repairing aircraft for lessons in flying them.
After the Navy, Ralph returned to Elizabeth City to work as a machinist at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Hoping to learn a new skill and meet people, he began dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio, where he met a young schoolteacher. She reports that while grading papers in between dances, she "looked up at the most beautiful brown eyes I'd ever seen." She agreed to a dance. Ralph and Ada were married on July 22, 1961.
Shortly after building their first home in Chesapeake, Ralph received a calling to the ministry – he said it was loud, clear, and persistent. He moved his young family to Wake Forest, N.C., where he received a divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1965. He earned extra money working weekends as a flight instructor for the Aviation Academy of North Carolina, where he started the first private pilot training program at RDU.
His first church appointment was in South Hill, Va. where he and Ada met lifelong friends. He received a calling to lead a congregation in downtown Lynchburg, Va.: Franklin Street Baptist. At a time when churches were still clustered in downtown areas, the Rev. Jackson had the vision to build a modern place of worship in the suburbs – bring the church to the young families. Franklin Street became a mission, serving the local community, and Sandusky Baptist Church opened its doors in 1974; Rev. Jackson retired from Sandusky in 1990.
Since those early days spending his free time at airports, a weekend hasn't gone by that he couldn't be found at an airport: flying, teaching, building a plane, or just hanging out. Ralph went on to earn his Instrument Rating, ATP, Certified Flight Instructor, and Designated Examiner. He's given over 3,000 certifications to young pilots over his career. In 2007, he was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of accident-free flying. As he said many times, God was his co-pilot.
Ralph was also a motorcycle enthusiast. His first bike, bought in the 60s, helped him navigate the crowded Navy base, and he was still riding a Goldwing around town into his 90's. He took many trips on his motorcycles, from Bike Week in Daytona, to California, Mexico, and Oshkosh. He assured Ada that he always traveled safely because he took his lawyer and his funeral director with him – he treasured his biker buddies.
Ralph treasured his family – being adopted at an early age, he searched most of his life for his birth mother. In 2018 at the age of 90, his search ended: using DNA technology and tireless ancestry research, he found his birth family, who welcomed him. He even got to meet his mother's sister, still living, as well as many cousins.
Ralph was devoted to his wife and daughters, staying active in their and his grandchildren's lives. He spent every day with Ada, until visitation was restricted.
Ralph loved his friends, too: his church family, his pilot community, and his biker crowd. He always knew what to say and brought comfort to many in times of need. He was a pastor to some, a flight instructor to some, a good friend to all. To many, he was all three. His passing leaves a void in many lives, but all gained value having known him.
A celebration of Ralph's life is being planned for a future date.
Memorial gifts celebrating the life and ministry of Reverend Jackson can be sent to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Memorial gifts celebrating the life and ministry of Reverend Jackson can be sent to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 11, 2020.