Ralph McFann



Mr. Ralph McFann, our Husband, Father, Papa, Grandfather, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was born in Reading, Kansas in a farmhouse to Howard and Ione McFann.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna McFann; brother, Paul McFann of Topeka, Kansas; sister, Loranah Swank of Lyndon, Kansas; Children, son, Michael (Elena) McFann; grandchildren, Lexie and Jack of Plymouth, Minnesota; daughter, Mindy McGrath (Bob); grandchildren, Madison and Megan of Forest, Virginia.



He met his wife, Donna as teenagers at the Osage County Fair. He received a B.S. in Education in 1963 and a M.S. in Education in 1969 at Emporia State University. He became principal of a brand new open concept Elementary School, Logan Avenue in Emporia, Kansas. In 1977 they moved to Orange, California where he taught (Gate), gifted children Math and Science for 28 years at LaVeta School. He spent over 43 years as a principal or teacher.



Having two careers, he worked part-time as a security officer at Disneyland for 28 years. With friends from Disneyland they walked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and spent the night.



He loved sports. In the 60's and 70's he officiated basketball, football and baseball. He loved watching his children play football, volleyball, wrestling and softball. He had fun watching his grandchildren play sports as well. He had a great love for University of Kansas basketball, always eager for the season to start.



The family will be having their own celebration of his life in the future. Ralph never met a stranger and will be missed by family and friends. We give thanks to Gentle Shepherd Hospice ladies, visiting Angels and Lee and Heather. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.



Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.