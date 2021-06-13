Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph McFann
FUNERAL HOME
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road
Bedford, VA
Ralph McFann

Mr. Ralph McFann, our Husband, Father, Papa, Grandfather, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was born in Reading, Kansas in a farmhouse to Howard and Ione McFann.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna McFann; brother, Paul McFann of Topeka, Kansas; sister, Loranah Swank of Lyndon, Kansas; Children, son, Michael (Elena) McFann; grandchildren, Lexie and Jack of Plymouth, Minnesota; daughter, Mindy McGrath (Bob); grandchildren, Madison and Megan of Forest, Virginia.

He met his wife, Donna as teenagers at the Osage County Fair. He received a B.S. in Education in 1963 and a M.S. in Education in 1969 at Emporia State University. He became principal of a brand new open concept Elementary School, Logan Avenue in Emporia, Kansas. In 1977 they moved to Orange, California where he taught (Gate), gifted children Math and Science for 28 years at LaVeta School. He spent over 43 years as a principal or teacher.

Having two careers, he worked part-time as a security officer at Disneyland for 28 years. With friends from Disneyland they walked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and spent the night.

He loved sports. In the 60's and 70's he officiated basketball, football and baseball. He loved watching his children play football, volleyball, wrestling and softball. He had fun watching his grandchildren play sports as well. He had a great love for University of Kansas basketball, always eager for the season to start.

The family will be having their own celebration of his life in the future. Ralph never met a stranger and will be missed by family and friends. We give thanks to Gentle Shepherd Hospice ladies, visiting Angels and Lee and Heather. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bedford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bedford Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To Donna and her children and grandchildren. I am so sorry to hear this news. FYI for family. My mother and Donna were cousins. Sending you all love and prayers.
Dalena Willhite Acton
Family
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Ralph. I know you will miss him as will all those that were left behind. Believe he is well now and looking over you all with love.
Pat Brookman
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results