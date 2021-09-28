Menu
Ralph Bradley Sale
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Ralph Bradley Sale

Heaven became a little sweeter, when Ralph Bradley Sale, 84, of Amherst, was called home, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Jacqueline Banks Sale for 63 years.

Born February 9, 1937 in Amherst County, he was the son of the late Forest Edward and Nell Campbell Sale and was also preceded in death by a grandson, Garrett Sale and a brother-in-law, James Parr. Mr. Sale was the retired owner and operator of Ralph B. Sale Cabinet Shop and was an avid farmer. He was a founding member and first Chief of the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Sale is survived by two sons, Forest Sale and wife, Angela and Ed Sale and wife, Wendy; three daughters, Patricia Shrader and husband, Jimmy, Jackie Viar, and Kathy Mosteller and husband, Daryl, all of Amherst; three sisters, Mildred Sharman and husband, O.C., Mary Parr, and Geneva Watts and husband, Bud, also, all of Amherst; 15 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

An outside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church with Dr. Michael Fitzgerald and the Rev. Bob Parks officiating. Those preferring to sit are asked to bring a chair. For everyone's safety, everyone is asked to practice social distancing. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church, P.O. Box 1553, Amherst, VA 24521.

To send online condolences to the family, please go to www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie, I am so sorry for your loss.May you be comforted with pleasant memories until you meet again
Patricia C. Beale
Other
October 3, 2021
Jackie, Family and friends, just now seeing this and my heart is hurting for me as well as for ALL of you. Ralph was a friend that stayed a friend ! All of our memories were good ones through school and afterwards. Did we ever look forward to school reunions! He is now at one of his best reunions and we will await the time that we too can enjoy that GREAT REUNION with OUR SAVIOR AND LORD and with Ralph !
Virginia S. Burford
September 30, 2021
So sorry. He was such a nice man. An honest man that my husband,Glenn, always looked up to. Praying for your family.
Linda Carter
September 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with/for the family. I am sorry for your loss Sharon Hatcher Winfree
Sharon H Winfree
Friend
September 28, 2021
