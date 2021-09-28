Ralph Bradley Sale
Heaven became a little sweeter, when Ralph Bradley Sale, 84, of Amherst, was called home, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Jacqueline Banks Sale for 63 years.
Born February 9, 1937 in Amherst County, he was the son of the late Forest Edward and Nell Campbell Sale and was also preceded in death by a grandson, Garrett Sale and a brother-in-law, James Parr. Mr. Sale was the retired owner and operator of Ralph B. Sale Cabinet Shop and was an avid farmer. He was a founding member and first Chief of the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sale is survived by two sons, Forest Sale and wife, Angela and Ed Sale and wife, Wendy; three daughters, Patricia Shrader and husband, Jimmy, Jackie Viar, and Kathy Mosteller and husband, Daryl, all of Amherst; three sisters, Mildred Sharman and husband, O.C., Mary Parr, and Geneva Watts and husband, Bud, also, all of Amherst; 15 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
An outside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church with Dr. Michael Fitzgerald and the Rev. Bob Parks officiating. Those preferring to sit are asked to bring a chair. For everyone's safety, everyone is asked to practice social distancing. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church, P.O. Box 1553, Amherst, VA 24521.
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.