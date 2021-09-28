Jackie, Family and friends, just now seeing this and my heart is hurting for me as well as for ALL of you. Ralph was a friend that stayed a friend ! All of our memories were good ones through school and afterwards. Did we ever look forward to school reunions! He is now at one of his best reunions and we will await the time that we too can enjoy that GREAT REUNION with OUR SAVIOR AND LORD and with Ralph !

Virginia S. Burford September 30, 2021