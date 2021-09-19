Ralph Essex Turpin Jr.May 5, 1942 - May 9, 2020Prominent Lovingston Lawyer Ralph Essex Turpin Jr. passed away on the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2020, in his home.He was the son of Ralph E. Turpin Sr. and Ruby Harris Horsley Turpin. He was born on May 5, 1942, and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Horsley, Dr. Thomas Horsley, Ruby Anne Wygal, and Katherine Booker Davidson.Through his siblings he was blessed with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Ralph was the proud father of Margaret Ann Bachman nee Turpin, and Ralph E. "R.E." Turpin III and loving husband to Patricia Ann Turpin nee Walton.He attended Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and then transferred to the University of Virginia where he was a graduate of the class of 1963. In the spring of 1966, he married the love of his life Patty Ann. Before becoming the prominent lawyer, he was known to be, Ralph worked as a chemist in New Jersey while attending night classes at Seton Hall to gain his Juris Doctorate. He graduated the bar in 1971 and resided and practiced in his home of 668 Front Street for almost 50 years. During his law tenure Ralph served as the Commonwealth Attorney for Nelson County for 12 years, and as a substitute judge. Ralph never met a stranger and because of his friendly and loving nature he was an active member of the Ruritan's Club, the Nelson County Community Development Foundation, the Fleetwood Harmony Masonic Lodge, and Calvary Baptist Church. At Calvary he had been a member of the choir, a deacon, and a trustee.Ralph is survived by his wife, Patty Ann; daughter, Margaret Ann and her husband, Scott; his son, R.E. and his wife, Abigail; and his five grandchildren, Audrey, Samuel, Danner, Josh, and Jason.Ralph was an avid sports fan and was a proud Wahoo when the UVA Men's Basketball team won the 2019 National Championship, where they remain the undefeated champions even if by a technicality.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Lovingston with Pastor Jeremy Humphrey and Pastor John P. Campbell officiating.All Covid-19 restrictions will be observed and face coverings and social distancing are required.Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).