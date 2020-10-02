Randal "Randy" Lynn Ramsey
March 22, 1951 - September 25, 2020
Randal Lynn Ramsey, 69, passed away on September 25, 2020.
A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, he was a son of the late Curtis Esmond and Barbara Niday Ramsey and was a retired structural analysis engineer
Surviving are his wife, Deborah Watts Ramsey of the home; three sons, Chris Ramsey (Kim) of Houston, Texas, Jason West (Danielle) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Ben Ramsey (Chrissi) of Wilmington, North Carolina; two daughters, Laura Bielaski (Brian Williams) of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Sarah Meagan Ramsey of Greenville, South Carolina; and ten grandchildren, Andrew and his wife, Amber, Will, Jacob, Rachel, Evelyn, Bella, Layla, Easton, Tripp and Memphis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
