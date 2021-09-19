Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ray Bruffy Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Ray Bruffy Jr.

Ray Lewis Bruffy Jr., 52, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ray L. Bruffy Sr. and Alice Mays Bruffy. Ray was a 1988 graduate of E.C. Glass High School and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the New York Yankees and the Lynchburg Hillcats. Ray also loved to watch wrestling on TV.

Ray is survived by his wife, Sharon Bruffy; two sisters, Donna Lowitzki and Debra Saunders; and his sister-in-law, Diane Wood.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Chapman officiating.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I used to see Ray real often around Old Forest Road. We'd run into each other. He was a genuinely sweet guy with a lot of love and friendship together. RIP in the land of Heaven my sweet friend.
Tammy Stinnett
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results