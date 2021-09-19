Ray Bruffy Jr.
Ray Lewis Bruffy Jr., 52, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ray L. Bruffy Sr. and Alice Mays Bruffy. Ray was a 1988 graduate of E.C. Glass High School and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the New York Yankees and the Lynchburg Hillcats. Ray also loved to watch wrestling on TV.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sharon Bruffy; two sisters, Donna Lowitzki and Debra Saunders; and his sister-in-law, Diane Wood.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Chapman officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.