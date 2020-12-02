Menu
Raye Fears Dalton
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1943
DIED
November 30, 2020
Raye Fears Dalton

Raye Fears Dalton, 77, of Village Highway, Rustburg, died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Halifax County, Va., on February 26, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Margaret Douglas and Joe Fears. She was a member of Thomas Terrace Baptist Church and retired from Campbell County School Systems.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charlie Carrington Dalton and a son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Kathy Dalton of Lynchburg.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.
So sorry for your loss. Know she is in a better place and free from all pain. Sending prayers for the family.
Margaret & Tony Lerner
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
December 1, 2020