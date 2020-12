Raye Fears DaltonRaye Fears Dalton, 77, of Village Highway, Rustburg, died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her residence.Born in Halifax County, Va., on February 26, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Margaret Douglas and Joe Fears. She was a member of Thomas Terrace Baptist Church and retired from Campbell County School Systems.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charlie Carrington Dalton and a son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Kathy Dalton of Lynchburg.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery.Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com