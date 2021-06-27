Raymond Kyle Deal Sr.
Raymond Kyle Deal Sr., 90, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home.
Born April 30, 1931, he was the son of the late James Leonard Deal Sr. and Addie Perry Deal. He was also the son-in-law of the late Earl Nathaniel and Gladys Wright Staples. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Garland O. Gowen and James L. (Junior) Deal; a sister, Mary Deal Lee and a grandson, Adam Nathaniel Deal. He was also preceded in death by his special canine companion, Charlie Dog.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Staples Deal and his children, Vickie D. Spencer of Forest, Raymond Kyle Deal Jr. and wife, Tammy of Madison Heights, Jackie D. Hensley and husband, Jack of Appomattox and Joseph A. Deal and wife, Kim of Madison Heights. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren, Hollan Deal, Brandi Moore-Houser (Chris), Shane Camden (Leslie), Brett Camden (Tabatha), Kaitlin Rose (Jon) , Travis Spencer (Tara), Morgan Deal, Nicholas Deal and Josh Skeens (Sarah). He was Pappa Deal to seventeen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He was a life-long member of Madison Heights Baptist Church, where he gave out candy in the balcony every Sunday.
While Raymond was his given name, many called him Joe Deal, Dad, Uncle Joe, Uncle Raymond, Pappa Deal and Candyman. For those who knew him, he was an avid horseshoe pitcher and won many trophies for his talent. He loved fishing, bowling, and playing cards with his friends and family. He loved to watch Andy Griffith and was often told that he resembled Floyd the Barber. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and loved to listen to Alan Jackson's Gospel CD, in which he knew all the lyrics and tunes. For most of his adult life, he worked as a barge and crane operator for Smiley Sand Company and spent several years at BWXT Mount Athos, where he retired. Raymond was always smiling and laughing and never met a stranger. Everybody loved Raymond.
Our special thanks and love go to Hollan Deal for her loving care of her granddad for the past 4 years. He loved his Hollan and always called her "that girl". Also, the family would like to thank Wanda Scott for sitting with him for the past few months. The family would also like to thank Centra Hospice for their support and guidance over the past four months. Special thanks to Nichole, Kim, and the entire team.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Madison Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Todd Blake officiating. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and other times at the residence.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.