Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Kyle Deal Sr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Raymond Kyle Deal Sr.

Raymond Kyle Deal Sr., 90, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home.

Born April 30, 1931, he was the son of the late James Leonard Deal Sr. and Addie Perry Deal. He was also the son-in-law of the late Earl Nathaniel and Gladys Wright Staples. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Garland O. Gowen and James L. (Junior) Deal; a sister, Mary Deal Lee and a grandson, Adam Nathaniel Deal. He was also preceded in death by his special canine companion, Charlie Dog.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Staples Deal and his children, Vickie D. Spencer of Forest, Raymond Kyle Deal Jr. and wife, Tammy of Madison Heights, Jackie D. Hensley and husband, Jack of Appomattox and Joseph A. Deal and wife, Kim of Madison Heights. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren, Hollan Deal, Brandi Moore-Houser (Chris), Shane Camden (Leslie), Brett Camden (Tabatha), Kaitlin Rose (Jon) , Travis Spencer (Tara), Morgan Deal, Nicholas Deal and Josh Skeens (Sarah). He was Pappa Deal to seventeen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He was a life-long member of Madison Heights Baptist Church, where he gave out candy in the balcony every Sunday.

While Raymond was his given name, many called him Joe Deal, Dad, Uncle Joe, Uncle Raymond, Pappa Deal and Candyman. For those who knew him, he was an avid horseshoe pitcher and won many trophies for his talent. He loved fishing, bowling, and playing cards with his friends and family. He loved to watch Andy Griffith and was often told that he resembled Floyd the Barber. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and loved to listen to Alan Jackson's Gospel CD, in which he knew all the lyrics and tunes. For most of his adult life, he worked as a barge and crane operator for Smiley Sand Company and spent several years at BWXT Mount Athos, where he retired. Raymond was always smiling and laughing and never met a stranger. Everybody loved Raymond.

Our special thanks and love go to Hollan Deal for her loving care of her granddad for the past 4 years. He loved his Hollan and always called her "that girl". Also, the family would like to thank Wanda Scott for sitting with him for the past few months. The family would also like to thank Centra Hospice for their support and guidance over the past four months. Special thanks to Nichole, Kim, and the entire team.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Madison Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Todd Blake officiating. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and other times at the residence.

To send online condolences to the family, please go to www.whittenmonelision.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Creation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
VA
Jun
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Raymond was such a nice man, and will be missed by many. We send you our heartfelt sympathy. Love to all.
Charlie and Mary Van Hook
Friend
July 2, 2021
sorry for loss Raymond was great person he will missed by many
walter mason
June 30, 2021
Worked with Raymond at BWXT pitched horseshoes with him at lunchtime. Always told me I had potential. Was absolutely one of the of the finest people I have ever known always the same friendly at all times. Kinda lost track after I retired but will always remember him with fond memories. Just saw the obituary today and the funeral had already taken place so sorry I missed it. Absolutely loved the man. Must share this story once at lunchtime he and I were pitching shoes and as usual he was allowing me to stay in the game by missing on purpose. I called his hand on it and told him to I wanted him to just throw the best that he could throw and I would pick them up. Mind you that we were playing on just two poles hammered in the ground and on uneven ground at that. We had about maybe ten minutes before lunch was over. He threw all ringers until time to go in and I just knew he would minis shortly so I I told him to keep throwing we were almost ten minutes getting back from lunch and we had to stop. At that point he had thrown 21 ringers in a row amazing I have no idea how many more he would have thrown if we could have kept going. Was so humble never bragged called him sometimes Mr sandman because of his time dredging on the river. My condolences to the Mary Lee and the family. So sorry I missed the visitation because there are so many memories would liked to have shared but I'm sure you know there are so many memories by many out there. He was loved by everyone he ever came in contact with and loved by all of us. Well done Ramond my friend great testimony for the Lord
Gary White (whitey)
Work
June 29, 2021
Joe was a special person and like your notice said: "Raymond (Joe) was always smiling and laughing and never met a stranger." So true. Our condolences to your family.
Burt Smiley
June 29, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to all of Raymond´s family. May you find comfort in the days ahead. Sorry for your loss.
Linda Tyree Anderson
Friend
June 28, 2021
WE ARE SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR DAD PASSING. WE ARE PRAYING FOR THE YOUR FAMILY DURING THIS HARD TIME.
JUNIOR AND BRENDA CASH
Friend
June 28, 2021
Vickie - so sorry to hear about your dad. We all know he is in a better place. Hope to see you soon.
Todd, Adrienne, Henry and John Scruggs
June 28, 2021
To Vicky and family, condolences and prayers. Thinking of you today.
Denise Bradley
June 27, 2021
Vickie and Family, Sorry to hear about your loss. I always enjoyed talking with him when he came in to the bank in Madison Heights. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Martin
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results