Worked with Raymond at BWXT pitched horseshoes with him at lunchtime. Always told me I had potential. Was absolutely one of the of the finest people I have ever known always the same friendly at all times. Kinda lost track after I retired but will always remember him with fond memories. Just saw the obituary today and the funeral had already taken place so sorry I missed it. Absolutely loved the man. Must share this story once at lunchtime he and I were pitching shoes and as usual he was allowing me to stay in the game by missing on purpose. I called his hand on it and told him to I wanted him to just throw the best that he could throw and I would pick them up. Mind you that we were playing on just two poles hammered in the ground and on uneven ground at that. We had about maybe ten minutes before lunch was over. He threw all ringers until time to go in and I just knew he would minis shortly so I I told him to keep throwing we were almost ten minutes getting back from lunch and we had to stop. At that point he had thrown 21 ringers in a row amazing I have no idea how many more he would have thrown if we could have kept going. Was so humble never bragged called him sometimes Mr sandman because of his time dredging on the river. My condolences to the Mary Lee and the family. So sorry I missed the visitation because there are so many memories would liked to have shared but I'm sure you know there are so many memories by many out there. He was loved by everyone he ever came in contact with and loved by all of us. Well done Ramond my friend great testimony for the Lord

Gary White (whitey) Work June 29, 2021