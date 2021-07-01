Raymond "Pete" Lewis Hatcher Jr.



March 7, 1936 - June 24, 2021



Raymond "Pete" Lewis Hatcher Jr. of Lynchburg, Va., died peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born on March 7, 1936 in Charlottesville to the late Raymond L. and Mary Jane Miller Hatcher. Pete first attended McIntire High School in Charlottesville and then Dana High School in Indiana. Pete graduated with a degree in engineering from Auburn University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and the music honor society Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. After graduation, Pete first worked at the Newport News shipyards, then relocated to Amherst to work at the American Cyanamid. When the General Electric (later Ericsson) plant opened, he applied and worked there until his retirement.



Pete was an active civic leader. Serving as president of the Amherst Jaycees, Amherst Rotary Club, and Lynchburg Rotary Club where he was twice a Paul Harris Fellow. He was on the board of several organizations, an elder at First Presbyterian Church, and a Shriner and Mason, but his most committed volunteering was to the Boy Scouts. Pete was the scoutmaster of Troop 43 in Amherst and then the scoutmaster of Troop 7 in Lynchburg for over 25 years. He was honored with the Silver Beaver Award and trained countless leaders through the Wood Badge Program. Pete raised two Eagle Scouts and was the proud grandfather of two more Eagles.



Pete also had a passion for music, self-taught in playing the accordion, piano, guitar, and the five-string banjo. In the 1960's he played professionally in a local folk band, the Hanalei's. Pete loved to perform and enjoyed being in front of a crowd.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Rowland Hatcher; his grandson, Matthew Robert Hatcher; and his brother, Harold Miller Hatcher. Pete is survived by his children, Raymond "Ray" Lewis Hatcher III (Holly Bishop Hatcher) of Midland, Va., Graham Rowland Hatcher, and Julie Hatcher Brammer (James H. Brammer III) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Hatcher of Warrenton, Va., Katherine "Katie Gray" Graham Brammer, James "Jeb" H. Brammer IV, and Roland Lewis Hatcher, all of Lynchburg; and many nieces and a nephew.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503; followed by a reception. Scout uniforms are encouraged for any Scouting friends. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to Troop 7, care of First Presbyterian Church.



Burch-Messier Funeral Home



317 W Main St, Bedford, VA 24523



Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 1, 2021.