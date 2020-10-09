Menu
Raymond Kyles
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Raymond Kyles

August 22, 1948 - October 4, 2020

SSGT Raymond Kyles was born on August 22, 1948. He departed this life on October 4, 2020, in High Point, North Carolina.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church-Coolwell cemetery with the Rev. Ernest Scott, officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Please wear your masks. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Oct
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church-Coolwell cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To family you have my Condolences I'm daughter of Walter Kyles Sr
Martha Kyles Conley
October 8, 2020