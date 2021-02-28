Menu
Raymond Oliver "Tom" Witt
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
Raymond Oliver "Tom" Witt

Raymond Oliver "Tom" Witt, 96, of Lynchburg, died peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was the loving husband for more than 71 years to Doris Reynolds Witt. Born on March 29, 1924, to the late Lewis and Bessie Oliver Witt. Tom worked for more than 30 years at Appalachian Power, retiring in 1988. Tom served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, having served in European Theater.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Clyde Witt; and one sister, Doris Witt Finch. He is survived by his wife, Doris; two children, Susan Witt Shamblin (Danny) of Lynchburg, Va., and Thomas Witt (Sarah) of Winchester, Va.; four grandchildren, William Shamblin (Bethany) of Vinton, Va., Ryan Witt (Samantha) of Arvada, Colo., Tyler Witt of Lakewood, Colo., and Colby Witt of Nederland, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Carter and Easton Shamblin and Charlotte Witt.

He loved being outdoors, golfing and fishing and loved woodworking.

Honoring Tom's wishes there will be no visitation or service.

The family wants to thank the special people with Centra Hospice for their outstanding care.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Tom at Appalachian Power.
Billy Habel
March 7, 2021
My condolences to the family in their loss. Tom was a fine gentleman, may he rest in peace.
Mike Garrison
March 1, 2021
I met Tom and Doris through Meals on Wheels. Tom spent our interview time showing me some of his woodworking projects. He was proud of all his pieces to the point he numbered them. At the time of our meeting, woodworking was his most cherished hobby. What I most remember about our time together was his love for his family. My life has been enriched by people like Tom and Doris. My sincere sympathy to your family during this time. May God's comfort surrender you.
Caroline Street
February 28, 2021
I remember Tom from our years at Appalachian Power Company - he was one of the most polite employees that I got to know during my time as Personnel Clerk. My sincere sympathy and love to his family on their loss. Penny Garber
Penny Irby Garber
February 28, 2021
I remember Tom my uncle, as one of the nicest and most easy-going person`s I´ve ever had the pleasure to be around. We always enjoyed a good laugh talking about our golfing escapades.He will be sorely missed.
Paul and Denise Coleman
February 26, 2021
Mike and Linda Coleman
February 26, 2021
Prayers for all the family. I have some wonderful memories of the Witt's and Coleman's especially with Poppa. Tom was funny and always there to help.
Mike Coleman
February 26, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results