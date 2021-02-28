Raymond Oliver "Tom" WittRaymond Oliver "Tom" Witt, 96, of Lynchburg, died peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family.Tom was the loving husband for more than 71 years to Doris Reynolds Witt. Born on March 29, 1924, to the late Lewis and Bessie Oliver Witt. Tom worked for more than 30 years at Appalachian Power, retiring in 1988. Tom served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, having served in European Theater.Tom was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Clyde Witt; and one sister, Doris Witt Finch. He is survived by his wife, Doris; two children, Susan Witt Shamblin (Danny) of Lynchburg, Va., and Thomas Witt (Sarah) of Winchester, Va.; four grandchildren, William Shamblin (Bethany) of Vinton, Va., Ryan Witt (Samantha) of Arvada, Colo., Tyler Witt of Lakewood, Colo., and Colby Witt of Nederland, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Carter and Easton Shamblin and Charlotte Witt.He loved being outdoors, golfing and fishing and loved woodworking.Honoring Tom's wishes there will be no visitation or service.The family wants to thank the special people with Centra Hospice for their outstanding care.