Rebecca Dawn Cash Mays
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Rebecca Dawn Cash Mays

October 24, 1935 - September 10, 2021

Rebecca Dawn Cash Mays of Amherst Virginia passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the age of 85 after a brief illness.

Rebecca was born on October 24, 1935 in Amherst County to her parents Malcolm and Claudine Cash. She was preceded in death by her parents and a beloved grandson, Tommy Boggs.

Rebecca loved nature and the joy it would bring. She admired all types of flowers and watching her humming birds as well as watching wildlife in the back yard.

She really enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports and cheered them on as their "Number One Fan". Another of her favorite pastimes was working crossword puzzles. She loved them so much that she would complete a few puzzles before her breakfast each day.

Rebecca left all her love instilled in her family. She was survived by her loving husband, William; two sons, Dale and his wife Diane, Timmy and his wife, Sharon; and one daughter, Joyce Boggs and her husband, Tim. Rebecca also left behind a sister, Jackie Campbell and her husband, Willard, and a brother, Wayne Cash and his wife, Mary.

Rebecca's life was her family which included five treasured grandchildren, Derek, Christy, T.J., Hannah, and Jennifer; eight great-grandchildren, Landon, Cole, Rowdy, Kaitlyn, Kai, Levi, Claire, Nevaeh; and one great-great-grandchild, Caleb.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Driskill Funeral Chapel 201 Grandview Drive, Amherst Virginia from 6 until 8 p.m.

A Celebration of her life is scheduled on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Thrashers Creek Road in Amherst Virginia. Services is being officiated by the Rev. Bob Parks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Driskill Funeral Chapel of Amherst Virginia is assisting and caring for the family. For more information, please visit the website at www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.

Driskill Funeral Chapel

201 Grandview Drive Amherst Va. 24521

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive, Amherst, VA
Sep
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
Thrashers Creek Road, Amherst, VA
Sep
16
Burial
church cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. May your wonderful memories comfort you in the days and years ahead.
Rhonda and Noel Field
September 17, 2021
Willie, So sorry to hear of Becky's passing. Thoughts and prayers to the whole family.
Susan Carpenter Fink
Family
September 15, 2021
Timmy and Sharon, deepest sympathy and prayers for you and your family.
LAURA Toms
Friend
September 15, 2021
Prayers and my condolences to family. Sorry to hear of Rebecca's passing. God Bless.
Bernard Camden
Friend
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss . Thoughts and Prayers for the family. Mom really enjoyed working with Becky at Temperance. Sharon Hatcher Winfree & Loretta Hatcher
Sharon H Winfree
Friend
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results