Reginald D. Andrews Sr.Mr. Reginald D. Andrews Sr. suddenly departed this life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born on November 2, 1951, in Lynchburg, to the late Wardell and Rosetta Andrews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Payne Andrews.Reginald was educated in Campbell County Public Schools and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.He leaves to cherish his memories, five sons, Erwin Andrews (Charlene), Reginald Andrews Jr., Ron Andrews, Ryan Andrews (Monique), all of Lynchburg, and Renaldo Andrews of Brookneal. "Red" as he was fondly called, will be lovingly remembered by two brothers, Wendell Andrews Sr. (Ann) and Marvin Andrews Sr. (Wanda), all of Lynchburg; two sister, SeRita Copeland (Robert) of Lynchburg, and Pamela Andrews (Kathy) of Concord. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mrs. Mary Payne of Brookneal; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Community Funeral Home.Community Funeral Home directing