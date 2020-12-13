Menu
Reginald Carl Powell
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Reginald Carl Powell

Reginald Carl Powell, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Charlotte Rosalie Powell.

He was born on March 15, 1935, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Carl Powell and Virginia Powell. Reginald retired from Coca Cola with 35 years of service and was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Terrell Powell and wife, Susan, of Evington, Cheryl Crouch of Lynchburg, Teresa Bumstone and wife, Sharon, of Evington, and Jennifer Zuniga and husband, Jubany, of Lynchburg; two brothers, Carl Powell Jr. of Rustburg and Ronald Powell of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Dustan Crouch, Tina Barrera, Rhianna Powell, Holly Thomas, Sabrina Giuffrida, Robert Bumgardner, Adriana Zuniga and Alex Zuniga; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Brian Warren and the Rev. Scott Dean officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

The family would like to say thank you to Centra Hospice, especially Becky Goodyear and Harold Jones, for all the love and compassion they showed Reginald.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just want to extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family. So very sorry for your loss. Wayland had the privilege of working with him as a helper on the Coca Cola truck back in the early 60's. Thank God we have the peace of knowing where he is today. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. John 14:27/Matt.11:28.
Wayland and Linda Grubbs
December 13, 2020
