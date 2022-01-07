Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Renee Marie Amos
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Renee Marie Amos

Renee Marie Amos, 55, of Concord, passed away at home on Monday, January 3, 2022. She was the loving wife of Daniel Carter Amos.

Renee was born on April 4, 1966, in Poughkeepsie, New York, a daughter of the late Bartholomew Medvecky and Mary Ann Medvecky of Manassas, Va.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son, Sebert Brown; a daughter, Naomi Brown; her two grandchildren, Rion and Aurora; and one sister, Anna Medvecky

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Inurnment will be held privately.

On Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Located at 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas, VA 20112, (703)-590-0030.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
10
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
12975 Purcell Road, Manassas, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
The Marklands
January 9, 2022
I´ll always miss and love you! Im so sorry! Xoxo
Jesse Griffiths
Friend
January 8, 2022
Sending Prayers to Dan and the family. My fondest memories of Renee' were her visits to Payne Trucking, She always made you laugh and enjoyed showing pictures of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed singing karaoke. She will be missed by all
MARY JANE DREW
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results