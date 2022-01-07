Renee Marie Amos
Renee Marie Amos, 55, of Concord, passed away at home on Monday, January 3, 2022. She was the loving wife of Daniel Carter Amos.
Renee was born on April 4, 1966, in Poughkeepsie, New York, a daughter of the late Bartholomew Medvecky and Mary Ann Medvecky of Manassas, Va.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son, Sebert Brown; a daughter, Naomi Brown; her two grandchildren, Rion and Aurora; and one sister, Anna Medvecky
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Inurnment will be held privately.
On Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Located at 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas, VA 20112, (703)-590-0030.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.