Renna Arritt Fleshman
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Renna Arritt Fleshman

Renna Arritt Fleshman, 90, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was wife of the late Marvin Ballard Fleshman.

Renna was born in Covington, Va. on July 6, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Roy Ugee Arritt and the late Reva Boone Arritt. Renna was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and had retired from the Social Security Administration after many years of service.

She is survived by her son, Tony M. Fleshman and his wife, Julie; daughter, Teresa F. Lane and her husband, John; and daughter, Debbie Herron and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Clayton, Kelsey, Kristen, Cain (Sara), Seth (Erica), Brock (Katie), Brad, Leanna, Kaylie (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Blake, Ethan, Sammie, Jaron, Amelia, and Waylon.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home from 4 to 5:30 p.m. A service will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with Mr. Robert Arritt officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Commonwealth Room at Tharp Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial Gathering
Commonwealth Room at Tharp Funeral Home
VA
Jun
15
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
15
Service
5:30p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
16
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Teresa I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of Your Mother. Our Thoughts are with you.. love you My friend
Shevonne Johnson
Friend
June 13, 2021
My deepest sympathies, Teresa. Your mother was a special person. I know you will miss her.
Bob Taylor
June 13, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Renna's passing. She was a lovely person. I worked with her for several years at SSA and she was such a great co-worker and friend. Blessings to the family.
Marcia Keys Sink
Work
June 13, 2021
