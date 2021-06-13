Renna Arritt Fleshman
Renna Arritt Fleshman, 90, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was wife of the late Marvin Ballard Fleshman.
Renna was born in Covington, Va. on July 6, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Roy Ugee Arritt and the late Reva Boone Arritt. Renna was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and had retired from the Social Security Administration after many years of service.
She is survived by her son, Tony M. Fleshman and his wife, Julie; daughter, Teresa F. Lane and her husband, John; and daughter, Debbie Herron and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Clayton, Kelsey, Kristen, Cain (Sara), Seth (Erica), Brock (Katie), Brad, Leanna, Kaylie (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Blake, Ethan, Sammie, Jaron, Amelia, and Waylon.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home from 4 to 5:30 p.m. A service will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with Mr. Robert Arritt officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Commonwealth Room at Tharp Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.