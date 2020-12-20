Menu
Rhonda Jennings Hayes
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Rhonda Jennings Hayes

June 2, 1959 - December 15, 2020

Mrs. Rhonda Jennings Hayes, age 61, of Lynchburg, and formerly of Nathalie, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Vivian Jennings and Mr. James Jennings.

She is survived by her son, Todd Hamilton Hayes (Chiquita Hargrove); two brothers, Bruce Jennings and Quentin Jennings; two grandchildren, De'Von Hargrove and Carter Hayes; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at New Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
Nathalie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rhonda was a beautiful soul, I always remember her smiling and offering words of encouragement, she was always the same no matter where you saw her. Another Angel, gone to soon. To the family, hold on to faith. God Bless.
Dee Glover
December 22, 2020
I'm sending prayers and blessings as well as love to my family in brookneal for I cannot be there at this time, my mother and family love all of you
Tamala Tisdale
December 20, 2020
oh ms rhonda you will be truly missed by all that knew you and worked with you, I just seen you a couple of months ago and you just hugged me. RIP my Friend, Your gone way to soon, Love you,
Lisa Powell
December 20, 2020
