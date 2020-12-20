Rhonda Jennings Hayes
June 2, 1959 - December 15, 2020
Mrs. Rhonda Jennings Hayes, age 61, of Lynchburg, and formerly of Nathalie, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Vivian Jennings and Mr. James Jennings.
She is survived by her son, Todd Hamilton Hayes (Chiquita Hargrove); two brothers, Bruce Jennings and Quentin Jennings; two grandchildren, De'Von Hargrove and Carter Hayes; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at New Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.