Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Beard
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Richard Beard

December 24, 1956 - December 12, 2021

Richard Douglas Beard, 64 of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at home. He was born on Monday, December 24, 1956 in Arlington, a son of the late Dannie A. Beard and Shirley Fizer Beard.

Ricky attended Lynchburg College, and owned and operated Beard & Son Landscaping.

He is survived by his son, Douglas A. Beard of Lynchburg; his sister, Maureen B. Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his brother, Matthew W. Beard of Dry Fork; granddaughter, Kelee R. Bowyer of Bedford; along with special nieces, nephews and family members. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice L. Beard.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Dec
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Your loved one created so many beautiful memories. You have my heart´s deepest sympathies. Losing a loved friend is like losing a part of yourself. You miss them and you miss who you were with them. Nothing will ever replace that.
George Murphy
December 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of your dad.
Eva
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry for the families loss, many prayers
Elizabeth Williams Newby
Friend
December 15, 2021
Your co-workers at Falwell Corporation and from me personally, prayers for your family and friends at the loss of your father.
John Ansted
Work
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results