Richard BeardDecember 24, 1956 - December 12, 2021Richard Douglas Beard, 64 of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at home. He was born on Monday, December 24, 1956 in Arlington, a son of the late Dannie A. Beard and Shirley Fizer Beard.Ricky attended Lynchburg College, and owned and operated Beard & Son Landscaping.He is survived by his son, Douglas A. Beard of Lynchburg; his sister, Maureen B. Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his brother, Matthew W. Beard of Dry Fork; granddaughter, Kelee R. Bowyer of Bedford; along with special nieces, nephews and family members. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice L. Beard.The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.