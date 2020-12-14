Menu
Richard Alan Efthim
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Richard Alan Efthim

Richard "Dick" Alan Efthim, 70, of Forest, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia Efthim.

Born on December 10, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Richard was a son of the late Thomas Efthim and Helen Efthim. He was predeceased by one son, Edward Lee Efthim and his sister Diana L. Osborn of Battle Creek, Mich.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John T. Efthim and Richard A. Efthim Jr. and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Robert E. Phillips officiating.

Richard and Patricia met in 1967, as freshmen studying at Purdue University. They fell in love and were married in Indiana shortly after and have been married for 49 years. Richard was a very thoughtful, kind and giving man. He worked in the book industry for forty years starting at the Purdue University bookstore where he was a student studying Political Science-Russian politics. He worked as a sales rep and became a regional sales manager for Random House and Time Warner in Houston, Texas. He then worked as an independent sales rep in Virginia. After leaving the book business he also worked at Apple Ford and J.Crew before retiring in Lynchburg.

Richard loved books and would surprise people by all the knowledge he had. He loved to tell a joke and sent his friends a weekly Weekend Funnies email. He loved John Wayne and METV. He had a horrible battle with cancer over the past four months which he lost. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's memory to the American Cancer Society or the UVA Cancer Center https://giving.uvahealth.com/organization/cancer-center

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.