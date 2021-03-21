Richard Allen "Ricky" FortuneMarch 19, 2021Richard Allen "Ricky" Fortune, 67, of Goode, died on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Fortune and Fay Fortune. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Ann Wright.Ricky was a retired lineman with AEP and a member of Tree of Life Ministries.Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Patty Fortune; his son, Joey Wright and wife, Becca of Rustburg; his daughter, Danielle Fortune of Marble, N.C.; his brother, Toni Fortune and wife, Loretta; his sister, Sharon Callahan and husband, Jessie; three grandchildren, Sierra Cassidy, Tanner Cassidy and Gunner Woodrow Fortune Hayes; sister-in-law, Susan Scruggs and husband, Tom; many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Jessica Belcher.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Tree of Life Ministries with the Rev. Mike Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday evening at Tree of Life Ministries.In lieu of flowers please consider Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Dr. Lynchburg, VA 24502.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.