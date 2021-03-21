Menu
Richard Allen "Ricky" Fortune
Richard Allen "Ricky" Fortune

March 19, 2021

Richard Allen "Ricky" Fortune, 67, of Goode, died on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Fortune and Fay Fortune. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Ann Wright.

Ricky was a retired lineman with AEP and a member of Tree of Life Ministries.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Patty Fortune; his son, Joey Wright and wife, Becca of Rustburg; his daughter, Danielle Fortune of Marble, N.C.; his brother, Toni Fortune and wife, Loretta; his sister, Sharon Callahan and husband, Jessie; three grandchildren, Sierra Cassidy, Tanner Cassidy and Gunner Woodrow Fortune Hayes; sister-in-law, Susan Scruggs and husband, Tom; many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Jessica Belcher.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Tree of Life Ministries with the Rev. Mike Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday evening at Tree of Life Ministries.

In lieu of flowers please consider Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Dr. Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was shocked and saddened by the passing of Ricky. To his wife and family may the Lord be with all of you and comfort you during this time, and in the days ahead.
Barry Williams
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ricky's passing. He and my dad, Wendell, worked together at AEP and were friends for many years. Dad spoke of Ricky often, and usually had a funny story to share with me either about Ricky or wanted to tell me something funny that Ricky had told him. Ricky was a great friend to my dad, and I will always remember and be thankful for that. Prayers for comfort and peace for all of you during this difficult time.
Mandy (Bogle) Earls
March 22, 2021
My friend Patti, I am sorry to learn of Ricky s passing. If I can do anything for you, please let me know. I am having some trouble coping, so I know it isn't easy. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Bea Arrington
Dennie Arrington
March 22, 2021
Patty, I am so sorry to read this and will be praying for you. I hope your happy memories will bring you some comfort in the days ahead.
Macon Bailey
March 22, 2021
I worked with Ricky at AEP. He was a great guy. Prayers for the family.
Karen Bolling Holbrook
March 22, 2021
Patty & Family. I am so sorry for your loss, Ricky will be missed by so many such a good man. Prayers & Hugs.
Joan Manley
March 21, 2021
Toni and Loretta and family. Thinking of you and share your pain. Mitzy
Mitzy Allen
March 21, 2021
Sending my prayers to Patty and family. I'm so sorry for your loss. Ricky will be missed by many.
Rita Owens Mattox
March 21, 2021
I was so saddened to read of Ricky´s death. My prayers are with Patty and the family. May God comfort you with His sweet Spirit.
Carol Smith Godwin
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Ricky. Sending prayers to the family.
Robynne Fears
March 21, 2021
