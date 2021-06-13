Menu
Richard Carl Fulton
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Richard Carl Fulton

Richard Carl Fulton, 78, returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Richard was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend, Carol Brown Fulton on June 25, 1966, and together raised their three children, Tracy Ann Fulton, Deborah Kaye Fulton, and Carl Richard Fulton with love, patience, and a strong understanding of Jesus Christ and His sacrifice.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Debbie Martin and her fiancé, Richard Mays; son, Carl Fulton and wife, Heather; six grandchildren, Jonathan Matthews, Jacob Matthews, Jessica Martin, Samantha Martin, Daniel Fulton, and Abigail Fulton; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby Fulton and his wife, Faye, and Danny Ray Fulton and his wife, Ann; and his sister-in-law, Brenda Fulton. He is also survived by his best buddy, King.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Fulton; and one brother, Cecil Fulton.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy, retired from Babcocks & Wilcox, and was a member of Clearview Baptist Church. Richard was known for being very generous and giving. He loved God, his wife, and his family more than anything. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

A graveside inurnment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Leffler Memorial Community Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Rasberry officiating.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider Clearview Baptist Church, 2183 Sunnymeade Rd., Rustburg, VA 24588.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the Fulton family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Leffler Memorial Community Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
I knew Carl well, I worked closely with him at B&W. There's no question that He is with the Lord. Dan
Dan Harris
Work
June 13, 2021
