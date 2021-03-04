Richard Anthony "Tony" Grachan
July 13, 1960 - March 2, 2021
Richard Anthony Grachan, of Forest, Va., passed away on March 2, 2021, at 60 years old.
He was born in Oak Lawn, Ill., in 1960, to Richard and Carol Grachan of Lady Lake, Fla., who survive him. Tony also leaves behind his three children, his partner, Rhonda Tomlin, and her three children. Tony and Rhonda have several grandchildren to whom they were doting grandparents.
A full remembrance of Tony can be found on Tharp's website. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital
. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.