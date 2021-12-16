Richard M. Harris
Richard M. Harris, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Appomattox Health & Rehab. Richard was born on August 8, 1955, to the late William Henry Harris and Katheryne Dickey Harris. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Parker and brother, William H. Harris Jr.
Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Cynthia Harris; daughter, Chanel S. Harris, both of Lynchburg; son, Jewels F. Daniel of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Edwina Hamby of Nashville, Tenn.; two brothers, Angelo Harris of Altavista, Va., and Michael G. Harris of Louisa, Va., and a host nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Michael G. Harris, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2021.