Cynthia, on behalf of my mother Juanita Dickey Parham (Topsy) and our entire Parham family, whom many of us grew up with Richard, we share in your loss. We are so thankful for the gift of time that we had with Richard and the remembrance of so many of the laughs and good times that we had with him. Our condolences and prayers are with you. May God keep you close always. ~Francine Parham (daughter of Juanita)

Francine Parham December 17, 2021