Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard M. Harris
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Richard M. Harris

Richard M. Harris, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Appomattox Health & Rehab. Richard was born on August 8, 1955, to the late William Henry Harris and Katheryne Dickey Harris. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Parker and brother, William H. Harris Jr.

Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Cynthia Harris; daughter, Chanel S. Harris, both of Lynchburg; son, Jewels F. Daniel of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Edwina Hamby of Nashville, Tenn.; two brothers, Angelo Harris of Altavista, Va., and Michael G. Harris of Louisa, Va., and a host nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Michael G. Harris, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My deepest sympathy. Thinking of you and sending peace.
Susan Reid
December 20, 2021
My sympathy to Richard's Family. Love and Prayers.
Carolyn A. Lawson
Family
December 19, 2021
Richard added so much to our E.C.Glass reunion committees. He always provided a big smile for everyone. God bless the family.
Linda Bailey Blount
December 18, 2021
Cynthia, on behalf of my mother Juanita Dickey Parham (Topsy) and our entire Parham family, whom many of us grew up with Richard, we share in your loss. We are so thankful for the gift of time that we had with Richard and the remembrance of so many of the laughs and good times that we had with him. Our condolences and prayers are with you. May God keep you close always. ~Francine Parham (daughter of Juanita)
Francine Parham
December 17, 2021
The Parham's (Aunt Topsy)
December 17, 2021
Dear Cynthia, I think of you with such fondness everyday. I understand how hard all this is for you and your family and only wish I could lighten your burden.
Nancy Sorensen
December 17, 2021
I only knew My. Harris for a short time. He was a very sweet gentleman. My deepest sympathy to the family. May God give you strength and peace during this time.
Rosa Martin
Other
December 16, 2021
Rest in heavenly peace Uncle Richard
Farah Harris
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results