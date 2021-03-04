Menu
Richard Thomas Merconeri
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Richard Thomas Merconeri

Richard Thomas Menconeri, 77, of Forest, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was the husband of the Rev. Nancy B. Dawson.

Richard was born on January 16, 1944, in New York, a son of the late Ricardo V. Menconeri and Antonina Sorce Menconeri. Richard received his Master's degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Northern Colorado, Center for Advanced Studies in Washington, D.C. From 1971 until 1980 he was a County Planner and Division Chief for both the Fedrick and Prince Georges Counties in Maryland. He participated in the creation of an urban development plan for the City of Fredrick, Md., which resulted in the revitalization of the downtown area and a nationally recognized urban park and landmark designation for the historic district. Richard then worked in real estate from 1980 until his retirement in 2009.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Yvette Menconeri; one brother, Raymond Menconeri and his wife, Eileen; a stepson, Aziz Ayazi, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Menconeri.

A memorial service for Richard will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg, with the Rev. Nancy Dawson, the Rev. David Gellert, and the Rev. Philip Bouknight officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, Trinity Ecumenical Parish, or to your local ASPCA.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church
Lynchburg, VA
So sorry to hear about Richard. He was my friend, group member from church and fellow Christ follower. God bless.
Nowlin Wingfield
March 12, 2021
