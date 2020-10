Richard Napier Sr.November 21, 1937 - September 22, 2020A funeral service for Richard Napier Sr. will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Please continue to follow the rules and regulations of COVID-19. Masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing