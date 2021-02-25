Menu
Richard Junior Payne
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Richard Junior Payne

August 12, 1964 - February 21, 2021

Richard Junior Payne, age 56, of Altavista, passed away on February 21, 2021, in Charlottesville. He was the son of the late Mr. John Payne and Mrs. Margaret Payne.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Alphonso and John Payne; his mother and father-in-law, Herbert and Millie Carr; five brothers-in-law, Hubert, Herbert, James, William, and Jesse; and one sister-in-law, Betty.

He is survived by his wife, Glenwood C. Payne of the residence; two children, Ms. Angela Ferrell of Pamplin, and Ernest Hamlette (J-Bone) of Chatham; three grandchildren, Jameson, Hannah, and Amyah; six great-grandchildren; adopted father, Joseph Davies (Ronletta) of Oxenhill, Md.; four sisters, Nancy Adams, Debra Payne, Linda Scott (Larry), all of Altavista, and Mabel Black of Lynchburg; four sisters-in-law, Beverly Lane of Nathalie, Virginia Crawley (John) of Clover, Lizzie Lovelace of Altavista, and Felisha Carr of Lynchburg; two brothers-in-law, Robert Carr and Melvin Poindexter of Altavista; two devoted friends, Charles Miller and William Hamlette; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal, with interment at Hat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Feb
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA
Feb
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
To the Payne Family.. Our deepest condolences to You all at this time of bereavement. Praying that God will strengthen and keep you.
Andre Marilyn Crews
February 26, 2021
My deepest condolences goes out to the Payne family Richard you will truly be missed by your God Parents Joe & Ronnie of Washington DC
Joseph & Ronletta Davies
February 25, 2021
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Much Love.
Hannah M Carter
February 25, 2021
