Richard Junior Payne
August 12, 1964 - February 21, 2021
Richard Junior Payne, age 56, of Altavista, passed away on February 21, 2021, in Charlottesville. He was the son of the late Mr. John Payne and Mrs. Margaret Payne.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Alphonso and John Payne; his mother and father-in-law, Herbert and Millie Carr; five brothers-in-law, Hubert, Herbert, James, William, and Jesse; and one sister-in-law, Betty.
He is survived by his wife, Glenwood C. Payne of the residence; two children, Ms. Angela Ferrell of Pamplin, and Ernest Hamlette (J-Bone) of Chatham; three grandchildren, Jameson, Hannah, and Amyah; six great-grandchildren; adopted father, Joseph Davies (Ronletta) of Oxenhill, Md.; four sisters, Nancy Adams, Debra Payne, Linda Scott (Larry), all of Altavista, and Mabel Black of Lynchburg; four sisters-in-law, Beverly Lane of Nathalie, Virginia Crawley (John) of Clover, Lizzie Lovelace of Altavista, and Felisha Carr of Lynchburg; two brothers-in-law, Robert Carr and Melvin Poindexter of Altavista; two devoted friends, Charles Miller and William Hamlette; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal, with interment at Hat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
