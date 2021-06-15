Richard Edwin Ricketts Jr.
Richard Edwin Ricketts Jr, 69, formerly of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Lynchburg.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joan Davis Ricketts and Richard Edwin Ricketts.
He is survived by his sister, Laura Hoffman (Paul) of Charlottesville, and two cousins, Ann Cook (Butch) of Forest and Charles L Ricketts, III (Peggy) of Williamsburg.
Rick graduated from Amherst County High School in 1969 and went on to earn a degree in math from the University of Richmond and an MBA from VCU. He worked as a CPA for many years in Madison Heights and Lynchburg, and taught at National Business College.
A life-long sports fan, you could always count on him being able to answer statistics, personnel, even trivia questions, especially about the Washington Football Team. Growing up on a farm/zoo/animal rehab center he loved animals and was never without a cat or dog or both. He was a talented musician, playing piano and just about any woodwind instruments.
Many people will remember Rick for his devotion to his parents and his support as they dealt with a long illness.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service which will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June, 17, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with interment at Union Christian Church Cemetery on River Road, at 3 p,m.
Those wishing to make a donation please consider the Lynchburg Humane Society, The Audubon Society, or Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2290 Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights, Va.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.